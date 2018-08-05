Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

The Prime Minister will march in the city’s Pride Parade

A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday morning as he spoke at a Pride breakfast in Vancouver.

He told the crowd that while many places in the world could do with more tolerance, Canada should move beyond simply tolerating the differences in its communities and choose to love them.

READ MORE: Trudeau met by protesters, supporters while visiting B.C. forestry centre

Trudeau was flanked onstage by longtime Vancouver Centre MP Hedy Fry and PFLAG Canada spokesman Colin McKenna.

McKenna gave the prime minister his thanks for the apology the prime minister offered to the LGBTQ community in the House of Commons last November for decades of discrimination.

Later today, Trudeau will march in Vancouver’s annual Pride parade.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

Just Posted

Search Warrant Results in Two Cranbrook Residents Arrested and Drugs Seized

On August 2, 2018 at approximately 9:00 PM, the Cranbrook RCMP Crime… Continue reading

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

UPDATED: Plane headed to Cranbrook makes emergency landing in Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene to assist with the landing of the plane

Grants aim to improve well-being of residents in region

Columbia Basin Trust commits nearly $965,000 to 17 projects that address social issues

Kootenay Boundary Girl Guides celebrate achievement, adventure

Submitted On June 23, twelve Girl Guides from the Kootenay and Boundary… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

The Prime Minister will march in the city’s Pride Parade

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

SummerSounds heads into second month

The Holly and Jon Quartet are pictured rocking Rotary Park Saturday, July… Continue reading

Most Read