Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from journalists following a meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory at Toronto City Hall, on Tuesday August 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The federal ethics watchdog says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Mario Dion says Trudeau’s attempts to influence Wilson-Raybould on the matter contravened section 9 of the act, which prohibits public office holders from using their position to try to influence a decision that would improperly further the private interests of a third party.

He says there’s little doubt that SNC-Lavalin’s financial interests would have been furthered had Trudeau succeeded in convincing Wilson-Raybould to overturn a decision by the director of public prosecutions, who had refused to invite the Montreal engineering giant to negotiate a remediation agreement in order to avoid a criminal prosecution on fraud charges related to contracts in Libya.

Dion says Trudeau also improperly pushed Wilson-Raybould to consider partisan political interests in the matter, contrary to constitutional principles on prosecutorial independence and the rule of law.

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould testifies that she received veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould quit Trudeau’s cabinet in February over the affair. Friend and cabinet ally Jane Philpott resigned soon after. Trudeau subsequently kicked both women out of the Liberal caucus.

They are running for re-election as independent candidates.

RELATED: Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife
Next story
Wildfire update in the RDEK

Just Posted

Local wakesurfers have podium success in Texas

Ryder and Dagen Duczek had podium finishes at the Centurion Water Proof Tour Stop in Waco, Texas

Wildfire update in the RDEK

No fires currently pose a threat to structures or communities, says BC Wildfire Service

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Cranbrook couple celebrates 65th anniversary, commemorated by MP Stetski

Hugo and Marion Hess were married in Cranbrook on Aug. 7

Kimberley RCMP seek suspect passing counterfeit bills

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that police know the… Continue reading

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Most Read