RCMP are looking for a white 2019 Ford F350 diesel, stolen in Cranbrook early Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, March 31, the Cranbrook RCMP were called to a theft of truck from the 400-block of 11th Avenue South.

The stolen truck is a white 2019 Ford F350 diesel with a silver tidy tank. The truck is a company vehicle for Sierra Construction and has a Sierra Construction decal on the lower front door panels as well as PU-101 decals in red. The truck’s BC License Plate number SB7804.

If you see this vehicle RCMP ask that you call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471