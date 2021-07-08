Truck leaves street, smashes into tree

An intersection near Gyro Park and 7th Avenue South was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon, July 7, after a pick-up collided with a tree on someone’s property. As of this writing there were no details available as to injuries or the possible causes for the crash. Mike Turner photo
