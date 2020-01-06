Truck fire causes closure of Highway at Wardner-Fort Steele Road

No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.

A transport truck that caught on fire at the intersection of Highway 93/95 and Wardner-Fort Steele road caused a road closure in both directions Monday evening.

Drive BC is reporting that the road is still closed, however traffic control personnel say that it should re-open within the next few hours.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the transport truck was able to safely exit the scene. An assessment is currently being completed.

More to come as details become available.

Photos courtesy of Patrick Joinson and Corey Bullock.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Just Posted

Truck fire causes closure of Highway at Wardner-Fort Steele Road

No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.

Winter Ale 2020 kicks off Jan. 22

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society and Key City Theatre bring popular concert series back for fifth annual incarnation

Team Buchy takes home gold at B.C. Junior Curling Championships

The team will represent B.C. at the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Langley.

A year of transition for regional federal politics

Morrison reflects on 2019, looks ahead to navigating minority government in the new year

It happened this week in 1912-1913

Pictured above: The interior of Fink Mercantile 1912-1913 December 29 – January… Continue reading

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Hall of Famer, Stanley Cup winners among Montreal Canadiens to visit in Nelson

The Habs alumni team will take part in a charity game

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Winter storm watch in effect for Elk Valley

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the Elk Valley.… Continue reading

Most Read