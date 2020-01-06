Truck fire causes closure of Highway at Wardner-Fort Steele Road

No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.

A transport truck that caught on fire at the intersection of Highway 93/95 and Wardner-Fort Steele road caused a road closure in both directions Monday evening.

Drive BC is reporting that the road is still closed, however traffic control personnel say that it should re-open within the next few hours.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the transport truck was able to safely exit the scene. An assessment is currently being completed.

More to come as details become available.

Photos courtesy of Patrick Joinson and Corey Bullock.