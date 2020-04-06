Truck destroyed in fire after collision near Moyie

Cranbrook RCMP along with East Kootenay Traffic Services attended a Motor Vehicle Incident on Thursday morning, April 2, in the Bluffs area adjacent to Moyie Lake. An SUV travelling northbound lost control coming around a corner and hit a southbound truck. The truck caught fire and was completely destroyed. Thankfully no one was injured in the incident. The roads were icy at the time. Photo submitted



