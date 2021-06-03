Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)

Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Three members of the Hells Angels are charged with assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering after a May 1 incident in Langley.

“It was a serious assault,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The attack took place during the day in the Willoughby area. There was a single victim involved who suffered injuries during the attack.

Very little information is being released beyond that, Largy said.

“We’re trying to protect the victim,” she said.

Online court records show that Daniel Patrick MacIver, Derek Robert Nishi, and Antonio Scorda are all charged with both offences.

Langley RCMP issued arrest warrants for the three suspects after the attack. One was arrested leaving his house, and the other two turned themselves in after that, Largy said.

Persons charged with criminal offenses are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Media reports indicate all three suspects are full-patch Hells Angels members, with Nishi and Scorda members of the White Rock chapter of the gang, which despite the name has its clubhouse in Langley’s Milner area.

MacIvor is reportedly a member of the Vancouver chapter.

Scorda has a previous conviction for an assault that took place in Langley the summer of 2012. He was found guilty in early 2013.

The Hells Angels have an often-violent history in Langley.

On Oct. 16, 2016, Hells Angels member Robert Green was shot and killed on a property on 72nd Avenue near 240th Street in rural Langley. His killer, Jason Wallace, a friend and associate to Green with ties to the local 856 gang, turned himself in to the police a little over 24 hours later.

The dismembered body of Shaun Alan Clary, an associate of Wallace who was also at the party where Green was shot, was found by the side of Robertson Crescent, in a slaying IHIT confirmed was believed linked to Green’s slaying.

READ MORE: Coroner’s report has few details in death of Langley Hells Angel

The biker club also had a habit of booking Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre for parties that included heavy drinking and strippers, often pretending to be soccer clubs or retirement parties when they signed up.

Gang members were holding the parties annually at least up until 2016. After internal staff complaints to Township management about the practice leaked, the Township council approved a new facilities rental policy.

READ MORE: Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze fueled stripper parties

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeHells AngelsLangleyLangley RCMP

Previous story
‘I’m not going to die today’: B.C. man 1 of 4 to stop bank robber
Next story
RDEK property tax notices will be arriving soon

Just Posted

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
“They’ve been telling us for decades. We need to listen.” MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA speaks on tragedy at residential school

Black Press file
RDEK property tax notices will be arriving soon

Residents of rural areas in the Regional District of East Kootenay can… Continue reading

For the foreseeable future, the majority of after hours, on-call emergencies for animals in Cranbrook will be looked after by Tanglefoot clinic, with the help of other local vets. This includes house pets like dogs and cats, as well as farm animals. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Emergency veterinarian services in Cranbrook to see changes this week

Steeples Vet Clinic will temporarily be suspending after hours, on-call emergencies

Images from the Cranbrook History Centre’s Junior Paleontology camp, 2020. Courtesy Nathalie Lim Picard
History Centre’s Paleontology camp is back, and better than ever

Registration for new expanded jr. paleontology camp opens June 1 at the Cranbrook History Centre

Sebastian Mike
A journey to a mountain, and into a Ktunaxa soldier’s story

Sebastian Mike, a Ktunaxa from Cranbrook, was killed in action in 1944 while serving with the Calgary Highlanders in Europe. Climbing the mountain named after him revealed how history has the power to continue to affect the living

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)
No charges expected after homeless man run over by car in Vancouver dies: police

The man, 39 had fallen asleep in front of a parkade before the motorist pulled into the underground lot

Andreea Pirvu, 26, sat on a tripod for about four hours on Wednesday. Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Pirvu started getting drowsy from the heat, which is one reason why they chose not to extract. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest seven, but six stayed locked in protest positions at Fairy Creek blockade

Obstacles change daily, slowing police enforcement

FILE – Commissioners Marion Buller (left) and Commissioner Michele Audette prepare the official copy of the report for presentation to the government during ceremonies marking the release of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report in Gatineau June 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous advocates decry new MMIWG plan as ‘aspirational statements,’ not action

National action plan was released two years after the inquiry

According to a Civil Resolution Tribunal decision issued May 31, Robin McLean is to pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 after his toilet overflowed into the condo directly below him July 20. (Unsplash)
B.C. man to pay for damages after toilet overflows into neighbours’ condo

Civil Resolution Tribunal rules Robin McLean must pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 to cover the cost of water damage

Hugs and Slugs
A batch of Hugs and Slugs to welcome June

Slugs to the commuters, especially the pickup trucks, taking 13th Ave S… Continue reading

A man walks through rows of chairs and privacy cubicles at the “Hockey Hub” mass vaccination centre, known as the CAA Centre, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada’s largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Provinces consider COVID-19 vaccine incentives to reach those not getting shots

Manitoba, Quebec examine ways to reverse low, or lagging vaccination rates

Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)
GoFundMe to probe more B.C. residential school sites raises $77,000 in two days

Indigenous campaign to finance use of ground-penetrating radar technology

Most Read