Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)

Three members of the Hells Angels are charged with assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering after a May 1 incident in Langley.

“It was a serious assault,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The attack took place during the day in the Willoughby area. There was a single victim involved who suffered injuries during the attack.

Very little information is being released beyond that, Largy said.

“We’re trying to protect the victim,” she said.

Online court records show that Daniel Patrick MacIver, Derek Robert Nishi, and Antonio Scorda are all charged with both offences.

Langley RCMP issued arrest warrants for the three suspects after the attack. One was arrested leaving his house, and the other two turned themselves in after that, Largy said.

Persons charged with criminal offenses are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Media reports indicate all three suspects are full-patch Hells Angels members, with Nishi and Scorda members of the White Rock chapter of the gang, which despite the name has its clubhouse in Langley’s Milner area.

MacIvor is reportedly a member of the Vancouver chapter.

Scorda has a previous conviction for an assault that took place in Langley the summer of 2012. He was found guilty in early 2013.

The Hells Angels have an often-violent history in Langley.

On Oct. 16, 2016, Hells Angels member Robert Green was shot and killed on a property on 72nd Avenue near 240th Street in rural Langley. His killer, Jason Wallace, a friend and associate to Green with ties to the local 856 gang, turned himself in to the police a little over 24 hours later.

The dismembered body of Shaun Alan Clary, an associate of Wallace who was also at the party where Green was shot, was found by the side of Robertson Crescent, in a slaying IHIT confirmed was believed linked to Green’s slaying.

READ MORE: Coroner’s report has few details in death of Langley Hells Angel

The biker club also had a habit of booking Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre for parties that included heavy drinking and strippers, often pretending to be soccer clubs or retirement parties when they signed up.

Gang members were holding the parties annually at least up until 2016. After internal staff complaints to Township management about the practice leaked, the Township council approved a new facilities rental policy.

READ MORE: Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze fueled stripper parties

crimeHells AngelsLangleyLangley RCMP