Tributes pour in for police dog Gator, killed in the line of duty in Campbell River

Gator was involved in a variety of files for the Campbell River RCMP detachment

PDS Gator was killed in a police incident in Campbell River July 8 in which a man was shot and Gator’s handler was injured. Photo supplied.

The Commanding Officer of the BC RCMP paid tribute to Campbell River Police Service Dog Gator who was killed in the line of duty in an incident in Campbell River July 8.

“It is with great sadness that we share that earlier today our Police Service Dog Gator died while assisting with a call in Campbell River,” Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the Commanding Officer of BC RCMP, said in a statement July 8. “We are mindful that the incident is under investigation by the IIO BC as it is related to a fatal police-involved shooting, so no further information is being released about the incident.”

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is now handling the incident in Campbell River that resulted in the death of a male and RCMP Police Service Dog Gator.

A member from the Campbell River RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle in relation to an outstanding warrant, Dawn Roberts, Director in charge – BC RCMP Communications, said earlier today.

During the interaction, Gator was stabbed and killed, and the suspect was shot and was pronounced deceased on scene. The Police Dog Handler was also treated for a knife wound.

PSD Gator was born May 1, 2014 and spent his entire service with partner and handler since June 10, 2016 in Campbell River.

“Our dogs are valuable police resources that provide operational assistance on a daily basis, companionship for employees and act as community ambassadors for our detachments,” McDonald said. “PSD Gator was no exception. Gator was involved in a variety of files including finding a distraught man in a snowfall and helping with the arrest of a knife wielding man who robbed a store. He was even named Campbell River RCMP’s Mountie of the Month.”

Insp. Jeff Preston, Officer in Charge of the Campbell River RCMP, says that the loss of Gator has affected the detachment.

“The loss of Campbell River’s Police Dog Service Gator today, is something I never thought I would have to endure. The importance of the role he played in keeping our community safe will not be forgotten,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the injured handler and the Campbell River Detachment at this time. Full supports are in place to help his partner and colleagues as they deal with the difficult loss.

