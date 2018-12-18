Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017.

Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann’s trial pushed back from January to May 2019

The man charged with the shooting death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson on Nov. 6, 2017 has had his trial postponed.

Oscar Arfmann, 66, was originally scheduled to begin his trial on Jan. 21, 2019. The new date is May 21.

The trial will take place in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Arfmann, an Alberta resident, was charged Nov. 7, 2017 with first-degree murder after Davidson was killed in the line of duty.

The 53-year-old officer was the first on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Davidson was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a brief police chase that ended in a crash and with more shots being fired. He was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, has had his trial delayed until spring 2019.

Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann's trial pushed back from January to May 2019

