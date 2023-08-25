The trial of William Trowell is being held at the Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Trial begins for Trail man charged with youth sex assault

William Trowell’s trial began Aug. 15

The trial of a Trail man accused of sexual assault against a minor began in Castlegar court Aug. 15.

William Trowell is facing two counts of sexual interference of a person under 14 years old, two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 14, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, the alleged assaults took place some time between 1999 and 2003.

Trowell is a former Prince Rupert deputy sheriff and was the owner of Selkirk Security Systems at the time of his arrest. He has also been a member of the Canadian Naval Reserve and City of Trail’s Community Safety Task Force.

Trowell has chosen trial by judge alone.

Over the course of several days the court heard from several witnesses before the trial was paused until October.

A Section 7 voir dire hearing has been scheduled in Nelson court for Oct. 11.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, explained that Section 7 refers to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“As the matter remains before the court there will be no further comment regarding the substance of the application,” McLaughlin told Castlegar News.

