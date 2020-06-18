Tree planters raise $80K for food banks in communities they work in

Zanzibar Holdings Ltd. with operations in Kimberley and Cranbrook raise over $14K

Tree planting company Zanzibar Holdings Ltd. is currently operating in 12 locations throughout B.C. this spring and on World Hunger Day, its planters, owners and operated decided to contribute a portion of their earnings to food banks in the communities they are working in.

Around the province, some 4500 planters raised over $80,000 with Zanzibar alone coming up with $14,500. The Cranbrook and Kimberley food banks each received $1000, and food banks in Invermere, Golden, Merritt and beyond also got similar or greater donations.

“The planters feel privileged to work safely during the pandemic and wanted to give back to this community during this time,” said Tony Harrison of Zanzibar Holdings Ltd.

“The donations are from a sector appreciative of the support it has received from rural community leaders and suppliers. All funds raised were donated to assist families and individuals dealing with financial uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
