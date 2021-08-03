A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tree planter dies after bear attack in northern Alberta

Fish and wildlife officers working to identify bear responsible following incident near Swan Hills

RCMP in Alberta say a 26-year-old tree planter has died after being attacked by a bear.

Spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says police were called on Saturday afternoon about the attack, which he says happened in a remote location northwest of Swan Hills.

Savinkoff says the woman was flown by a private helicopter to the airport in Swan Hills, where they were met by EMS, but she did not survive.

A statement by Alberta’s Justice and Solicitor General office says it is suspected the person was working in the area when an adult black bear attacked.

The statement says fish and wildlife officers have set up a trail camera and traps in the area, and that they took samples from the victim’s clothing for analysis to create a DNA profile of the bear.

It says officers have located three black bears near the site of the attack and are awaiting DNA results to confirm if one of them is responsible.

Savinkoff says the woman was from Peers, Alta., but the family does not want her name released.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Bad-ass dude that took on a grizzly bear’ doesn’t let 2019 B.C. attack bring him down

bearsWildlife

Previous story
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue frightened horse stuck nose-deep in Vancouver Island mud bog
Next story
Trudeau Liberals maintain lead over rivals ahead of possible election call: poll

Just Posted

$45,000 has been awarded for invasive plant management on critical bighorn sheep winter ranges in the Wigwam Flats, Bull River and Columbia Lake East, co-funded by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC. Pictured is a Bighorn sheep in the Bull River area. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Kootenay-based fish, wildlife projects to receive over $1M in funding

E-Comm 9-1-1 dispatchers have had to redirect 36 per cent of calls. (Black Press file)
9-1-1, police non-emergency lines tied up with redirected calls: E-Comm

Craig Luke put out a wildfire near Duncan Lake with a plastic bag. Photo: Craig Luke
West Kootenay man spends 24 hours fighting wildfire with plastic bag

The Bill Nye Mountain wildfire has grown significantly due to strong winds, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Bill Nye Mountain wildfire grows over the weekend