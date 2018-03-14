Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

A lawyer for Trans Mountain says an anti-pipeline activist showed up at a work site in Burnaby, after a judge ordered an interim injunction on Friday.

Maureen Killoran told the B.C. Supreme Court the woman was given a written order when she came up to a gate at the Burnaby Terminal on Monday but responded that she wanted to get arrested.

Trans Mountain was granted the interim injunction as it tries to prevent protesters from blocking two work sites.

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Killoran says the RCMP arrived and spoke with the unidentified woman who was joined by three other protesters but they all left the terminal.

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals.

Protesters have packed the courtroom as the company seeks a permanent injunction against blockades after the current order expires today.

The Canadian Press

