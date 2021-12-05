Crews work to get the Trans Mountain pipeline running again after a series of storms in B.C. (Trans Mountain)

Crews work to get the Trans Mountain pipeline running again after a series of storms in B.C. (Trans Mountain)

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after weeks-long closure due to B.C. floods, landslides

The Trans Mountain pipeline restarted Sunday (Dec. 5), the company said in a statement shortly after noon.

“As part of this process Trans Mountain will monitor the line on the ground, by air and through our technology systems operated by our control centre,” the company said.

The 1,150-km pipeline that typically, which carries 300,000 barrels per day of petroleum products from Alberta to B.C., has been closed since a precautionary shutdown on Nov. 14, when devastating storms flooded communities throughout the south half of B.C. and closed road links to the rest of Canada.

The closure led to gas rationing measures being put in place by the province for the southwest region. Non-essential motorists there could only get up to 30 litres per visit to the pump.

Although the pipeline is back online, gas rationing measure remain in place for the southwest until Dec. 14 as the province remains under a state of emergency.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline restart ‘only a few days away,’ says company

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Financial assistance for flood-ravaged households, businesses expanded to cover more of B.C.
Next story
Military repairing cracks in the tails of most CH-148 Cyclone helicopters

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers defenceman Nicholas Kent (left) is hounded by Cranbrook Bucks forward Walker Gelbard during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Cranbrook stuffs Vernon Vipers on Teddy Bear Toss night

Left to right: Canfor Representative Geordie Driscoll, Harvesting Supervisor & KEYSA coach (u11 girls team); Lola Driscoll (plays for U14 Girls team); Gabrielle Driscoll (plays for U11 Girls team); KEYSA Representative Dayten Carlson; KEYSA Representative Lisa Carlson, KEYSA President; Canfor Representative Patrick McDonald, Safety Training Coordinator; Smyth McDonald (plays for U11 boys team). Photo courtesy KEYSA.
Canfor helps wrap up final construction costs for New Dawn Place

Pictured is Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary President Melanie Dodgson, First Vice President Odette Rouse and Membership Director Anne Little. Photo courtesy Kate Fox
Odette Rouse’s 40 years with Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary

Brian Pealow (owner of Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer), Danny Turner (owner of Just-A-Mere Organic Farm and Fields Forward board chair), and Tanya Wall (food hub manager) poses in front if the grocery store with the first of a fresh shipment of apple juice. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Apple juice produced at Kootenay regional food hub supplied to Creston grocery store