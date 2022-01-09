A multi-vehicle collision involving trucks and cars closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous Saturday, Jan. 8. The road remains closed in both directions Sunday. (@desiprotruckerpb09 photo)

A multi-vehicle collision involving trucks and cars closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous Saturday, Jan. 8. The road remains closed in both directions Sunday. (@desiprotruckerpb09 photo)

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Sicamous and Salmon Arm after multi-vehicle crash

Highway 1 closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous after multi-vehicle pile-up Saturday; detours available

The Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm remains closed in both directions Sunday, Jan. 9, following a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night.

DriveBC says the incident happened at Bernie Road and is said to have involved seven-to-eight trucks and cars.

A detour is in effect via Highways 97A and 97B. No estimated time of opening. Next update is scheduled f0r 2 p.m.

Twitter user desiprotruckerpb09 shot the following video at the scene Saturday night:

DriveBC also says Highway 1 will be closed today in both directions west of Revelstoke at Three Valley Gap between the Griffin Lake avalanche gate and the Clanwilliam Bridge for avalanche control work from 12 to 1 p.m. PST.

READ MORE: Woman and her son escape fire that destroyed their home west of Salmon Arm

READ MORE: VIDEO: Splatsin chief, council candidates have their say ahead of election

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

collisionRoad conditionsSevere weather

Previous story
Environment Canada warns of rapidly changing conditions amid B.C. winter storms
Next story
Ex-Burnaby teacher disciplined for engaging in ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with students

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Bucks beat the Prince George Spruce Kings in overtime Friday, Jan. 7, at Western Financial Place. The rematch goes Saturday at 7 pm. Vicki Brown/Mylight Photography
Red Hot Bucks gain OT victory over Spruce Kings Friday

As snow piles up and the storms keep rolling in, some people are taking it out on city snow removal staff in “unacceptable” ways, Mayor Don McCormick says. Bulletin file
Police called after Kimberley grader operator verbally abused

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

Snow is right around the corner and highway maintenance vehicles will be out. Above, snow removal equipment near Jaffray in the East Kootenay. Mainroad file
More snowfall forecasted overnight in the East Kootenay: Mainroad