Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Crews are responding to a train derailment involving several cars near New Hazelton.

The incident involving 27 cars pulled by a westbound coal train happened at about 8 a.m. today. A CN spokesperson said in an email that there are no reports of injuries and no dangerous goods involved.

She added that emergency response crews and environmental teams are responding to assess the situation and begin a clean-up.

The derailment happened near the Highway 16 overpass but no crossings were blocked.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

