The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21)

  • Sep. 21, 2022 2:13 p.m.
  • News

A CP train has derailed on the portion of the tracks adjacent to Victoria Rd. in Revelstoke.

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on Sept. 21 when a Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) locomotive ran past a sign designating the end of a track and derailed on a dead track.

The train cars which were attached to the back have since been moved.

RCMP are currently at the scene of the incident.

According to Brad Templeton, Superintendent of Operations with CP, a crane will have to be brought in from Kamloops to get the train back on the track and to return it to a state where it can be operated and moved.

The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Templeton added that an investigation will be launched into the cause of the derailment and into the actions of the crew at the time of the incident.

No injuries were sustained in the incident.

It is unclear at this time whether the derailment will impair other operations.

More to come.

READ MORE: The federal government kicks in $5.5M to mitigate natural disaster effects in B.C.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Women’s Shelter starting conversations during Consent Awareness Week

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeTrain Derailment

Previous story
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Just Posted

Local stakeholders involved with the Accelerate Kootenays initiative gathered at the Canadian Rockies International Airport for an announcement on the expansion of the EV network in the Kootenays. Trevor Crawley photo.
EV charging stations coming to the Cranbrook airport

Grist and Mash bartender Kevin pours out a pint during BC Ale Trail’s Cranbrook and Kimberley Tasting Passport campaign. Paul Rodgers photo.
BC Ale Trail launches Cranbrook, Kimberley tasting passport

Wildsight's Youth Climate Corps held a Fix it Fair to help give new life to household items rather than send them to the landfill. Wildsight photo.
Wildsight’s Youth Climate Corp host ‘Fix it Fair’

Elkview operations above Sparwood will be impacted by a plant failure. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Teck reports plant outage at Elkview coal mine