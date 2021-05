A 2003 Keystone “Hornet” travel trailer was allegedly stolen overnight Tuesday from Cranbrook’s industrial area.

Cranbrook RCMP say the travel trailer was taken between 21:30-22:30 hours. The trailer is described as being white, blue, having “Hornet” decals, and at the time a B.C. license plate UMF93C.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at (250)-489-3471.