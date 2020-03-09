Trail RCMP seek female suspect in armed robbery

Police report the crime occurred at the East Trail Safeway on Sunday

The Trail RCMP are looking for tips to identify an armed robber – reported to be a woman – who held up a local pharmacy on Sunday.

The lone female suspect is reported to have approached the pharmacy counter at the East Trail Safeway just before 11:15 a.m. on March 8, and produced a note wherein she demanded methadone.

She was also reported to have been seen in possession of a black handgun, which was concealed in a re-useable shopping bag, stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

“It is very fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this brazen daytime crime,” O’Donaghey said.

The woman managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of methadone.

The suspect has been described to police as a Caucasian woman, approximately 5 foot 4 inches to 5 foot 6 inches tall.

She was seen wearing a large dark green and yellow winter coat with the hood up, a pair of dark baggy pants, a pair of dark shoes, a black brimmed baseball cap with white lettering, and a pair of sunglasses.

The bag she was carrying is described as a black re-usable grocery bag with the phrase “Just COZY,” written on it.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or has any information that may assist police, is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



Armed robberyCity of Trailcrime