In this Dec. 5, 2016 photo, long-tail boats sit near a small beach on Ko Phi Phi Leh, an island off the southwestern coast of Thailand. (AP Photo/Courtney Bonnell)

Trail man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

A Canadian tourist has died in Thailand after falling from a popular zipline on Saturday, according to a local media report.

The Bangkok Post says the 25-year-old Canadian man fell from the Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai province in the late morning.

Social media posts appear to suggest the man is from Trail, B.C.

The outlet says that after the man was released from the start of the zipline, the cable disconnected and he fell to the creek below.

A spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that a Canadian died in Thailand, but declined to give further details for privacy reasons.

The Bangkok Post says the man’s father is on his way to Thailand to repatriate his son’s body.

The Canadian Press

