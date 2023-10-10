Garrit Ciardullo is slated to appear in the Rossland courthouse Oct. 11. Photo: Times file

Garrit Ciardullo is slated to appear in the Rossland courthouse Oct. 11. Photo: Times file

Trail man, 22, in court; charged with secretly recording in arena change room

Arena employee charged for taking video of young women in changing room

A Trail man has been charged with voyeurism connected to the Beaver Valley Arena, and will appear in Rossland court on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Garrit Charlie Ciardullo, 22, is charged with one count of secretly recording or observing for a sexual purpose and one count of making or publishing child pornography.

Ciardullo, an employee of the skating arena run by Kootenay Boundary Regional District (RDKB), is alleged to have set up his phone in the ceiling of a changing room in order to record girls aged 10 to 14.

On Nov. 16, 2022, players noticed a phone while preparing for a hockey practice and brought it to the attention of a parent. The parent seized the cell phone and turned it over to a responding police officer.

The officer conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of the man at the arena. During this time the man was temporarily suspended from his job.

In light of Ciardullo’s name now public, the Times contacted Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association president Paul Laratta, who did not wish to comment at this time.

Following the 2022 incident, district chief administrator Mark Andison said that the RDKB has a rigorous criminal check policy, specifically those who work with children, vulnerable individuals or who have access to district financial resources.

The Times’ inquiries to the RDKB were not returned by deadline.

Cops and Courts

Previous story
1 arrested for trafficking black bear parts in B.C.
Next story
B.C. charter bus driver kept from working due to government backlog

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Bucks dropped a pair of games against the Merritt Centennials this past weekend at Western Financial Place. Trevor Crawley photo.
Bucks fall short against Merritt in weekend home opener

Billy Boerboom of Summerland shows a huge pumpkin he grew. Pumpkin pie is often a staple in traditional Thanksgiving meals. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to celebrate Thanksgiving?

Cranbrook city council has passed three readings of a bylaw aimed at regulating camping on public land. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Survey shows dramatic increase of homelessness in Cranbrook

According to the City of Cranbrook, the local water supply in Phillips Reservoir, pictured here, has dropped six feet since June 1. The City is now recommending that homeowners take steps to conserve water inside their homes (courtesy of City of Cranbrook)
Drought prompts City to release tips for indoor water conservation