This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Photo: AP/Keith Srakocic, File

Trail, Castlegar RCMP bust trafficking ring, seize drugs and $15,000

Operation E-PREPPY was carried out over 3 months in 2020

The Trail RCMP have released details of an organized police effort to break up a local drug trafficking ring.

From January to March 2020, Crime Reduction Units of the Trail and Greater District and Castlegar RCMP joined forces to conduct a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in Trail.

The three-month intensive investigation, known as “Operation E-PREPPY,” resulted in the execution of search warrants on four residences in the Trail area.

By the end of the operation, RCMP officers seized approximately one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine, 300 grams of suspected cocaine, 81 suspected oxycodone pills, and over $15,000.

In December 2021, John Allan Schubert, of Warfield, pled guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking in relation to the oxycodone seizure.

Police say Schubert has served a 129-day jail sentence.

“The Trail and Castlegar Crime Reduction Units did an amazing job on this project,” says Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “They far exceeded everyone’s expectation and put much time, effort, energy and expertise into making our community a safer place to live.”

He says police had hoped for a better result in court but ultimately they were satisfied with the conviction of Schubert and the amount of drugs taken off the streets.

“Trail RCMP plan to continue their enforcement against drug trafficking with a much better picture about how to target the issue and people involved,” Wicentowich said.

