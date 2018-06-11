Traffic Unit investigating two-vehicle accident

The East Kootenay Traffic Service Unit is currently investigating a two vehicle collisions which took place on Highway 3/93 on Saturday, June 9.

The accident took place on two-lane section of the Provincial highway when a westbound pickup truck crossed over into the eastbound lane, colliding head on with a semi truck.

The driver of the semi was transported to hospital with minor soft tissue injuries, but the 70-year-old driver of the pickup suffered severe lower-body injuries. He remains in the Cranbrook Regional Hospital in stable condition awaiting further surgery.