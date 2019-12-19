Traffic lights installed at Theatre Rd/Hwy 95A intersection

Traffic signal lights expected to be activated by the end of December

A new traffic light signal is set to go live at a notorious intersection on the outskirts of Cranbrook.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will soon activate the signal at the Highway 95A and Theatre Mission Road, which is expected to be in operation by the end of the month.

The intersection was previously controlled simply through a two-way stop sign with Highway 95A as the throughfare.

The project, at a cost of $1.4 million, was shared between the province, the City of Cranbrook and the Regional District of East Kootenay.

In addition to the traffic lights, the project also includes road and shoulder improvements that should be completed next spring, while additional resurfacing work at the intersection wiill be done in the summer.


