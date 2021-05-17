Traffic fatality reported near Fairmont, Friday May 14

Columbia Valley RCMP say there was one fatality in a single vehicle accident Friday. (File photo)

Columbia Valley RCMP are reporting a traffic fatality on Friday, May 14, 2021. At approximately 4:30 that morning police received a report of a single vehicle accident on Hwy 93/95 near the south end of Columbia Lake Road in Fairmont.

Responding emergency service personnel located a pick up truck on its roof in the northbound ditch.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was found deceased at scene.

Two passengers were cared for by first responders at scene and taken to hospital. The injuries to the passengers are believed to be non-life threatening. Factors that led to this single vehicle collision are still under investigation. Highway 93/95 has since been re-opened to the public.

The BC Coroners Service attended the scene and is conducting a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm cause of death. No further information about the identity of the deceased will be released.

Anyone with more information about this incident or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

