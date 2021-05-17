Columbia Valley RCMP say there was one fatality in a single vehicle accident Friday. (File photo)

Columbia Valley RCMP say there was one fatality in a single vehicle accident Friday. (File photo)

Traffic fatality reported near Fairmont, Friday May 14

Columbia Valley RCMP are reporting a traffic fatality on Friday, May 14, 2021. At approximately 4:30 that morning police received a report of a single vehicle accident on Hwy 93/95 near the south end of Columbia Lake Road in Fairmont.

Responding emergency service personnel located a pick up truck on its roof in the northbound ditch.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was found deceased at scene.

Two passengers were cared for by first responders at scene and taken to hospital. The injuries to the passengers are believed to be non-life threatening. Factors that led to this single vehicle collision are still under investigation. Highway 93/95 has since been re-opened to the public.

The BC Coroners Service attended the scene and is conducting a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm cause of death. No further information about the identity of the deceased will be released.

Anyone with more information about this incident or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tensions flare at Israel-Palestinian demonstrations in Montreal, Toronto
Next story
Indigenous patients face higher risk of death post-surgery, study suggests

Just Posted

The East Kootenay SPCA received over $700 as part of grant funding from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies. Photo submitted.
Grant funding awarded to regional community projects and causes

Thousands of dollars have been granted out to regional communities through the… Continue reading

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP encourage use of online crime reporting tool after rise in local thefts

“If we don’t know about it, we can’t investigate”: Cranbrook RCMP

BC Wildfire Service personal put out a suspected human-caused fire near Horseshoe Lake. (Photo courtesy Jaime Vienneau)
Small wildfires near Cranbrook are under control or out, but risk still high

The small Hidden Valley wildfire southeast of Cranbrook which started Sunday is… Continue reading

Columbia Valley RCMP say there was one fatality in a single vehicle accident Friday. (File photo)
Traffic fatality reported near Fairmont, Friday May 14

Columbia Valley RCMP are reporting a traffic fatality on Friday, May 14,… Continue reading

x
Only ten WIHL players ever made ‘The Show’

Six of those were from Kimberley/Cranbrook

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Social media run-up includes Dianne Watts endorsement

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
‘Obviously, he’s a fighter’: Golden eagle, recovered from poisoning, back in Kootenay wild

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read