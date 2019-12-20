Traffic backed up near Marysville due to vehicle incident

A motor vehicle incident just south of Marysivlle has closed Highway 95A traffic in both directions early Friday afternoon, according to DriveBC.

A report says an assessment of the incident is currently underway at Stirton Rd.

A detour is available through Stirton Rd.

#BCHwy95A Closed due to vehicle incident at Stirton Rd #Kimberley. Detour available via Stirton Rd: https://t.co/IpIKJWQnoo #Cranbrook — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 20, 2019

There is no timeline to reopen Highway 95A.

Earlier Friday morning, emergency services personnel conducted a vehicle recovery near Moyie.

Highway 3 was closed in both directions between the Moyie Wards bridge and the Moyie Swansea bridge, roughly 13 kilometres east of Moyie.

As of noon, the Highway 3 was reopened, according to DriveBC.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter