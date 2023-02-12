A toxic drug alert has been issued for Cranbrook, warning of substances that include a white powder and/or a pink rock, which are sold as down, heroin and fentanyl. Interior Health handout.

Toxic drug alert issued for Cranbrook

A toxic drug alert has been issued in Cranbrook, warning of increased drug poisoning activity from a white powder and pink rock substances sold as down, heroin and fentanyl.

The alert was sent out on Saturday (Feb. 11) and is in effect for the following seven days.

Drug samples have detectd methamphtamine, an unknown fentanyl analogue, benzodiazepines and xylazine.

Risks can include drug toxicity, respiratory depression and loss of consciousness, according to the Interior Health alert bulletin.

Drug checking services are available at a number of places within the city, such as ANKORS, East Kootenay Addictions Services Society, the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, Cranbrook Urgent and Primary Care Centre, Ktunaxa- Social Sector.

Overdose Prevention Services can be accessed by contacting a nurse at 250-417-7056.

Do not use drugs alone, and when using, start with small amounts and space out doses.

Previous story
Object destroyed over the Yukon ‘potentially similar’ to Chinese spy balloon: minister
Next story
Lack of snow keeps Clearwater Ski Hill closed for the 2022/2023 season

Just Posted

A toxic drug alert has been issued for Cranbrook, warning of substances that include a white powder and/or a pink rock, which are sold as down, heroin and fentanyl. Interior Health handout.
Toxic drug alert issued for Cranbrook

An Elk Valley man has been fined $15,000 and banned from hunting for 10 years after pleading guilty to illegally killing a grizzly bear sow and cub. Photo courtesy BC Conservation Officers Service.
Elk Valley man who killed mother grizzly bear, cub gets $15K fine, 10-year hunting ban

From left to right: Lower Kootenay Band council members Chad Luke, Cherie Luke, Nasukin Jason Louie, and Creston town councillor Denise Dumas get ready for an icy plunge into the Kootenay River on Feb. 3. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Polar Plunge: Lower Kootenay Band takes a dip in icy waters

Jerrod Bondy, Elena Hark and Benjamin Phillips in CCT's "The Importance of Being Earnest." (Barry Coulter photo)
Wilde’s wit and word-play rock the Studio Stage Door