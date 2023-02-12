Toxic drug alert issued for Cranbrook

A toxic drug alert has been issued in Cranbrook, warning of increased drug poisoning activity from a white powder and pink rock substances sold as down, heroin and fentanyl.

The alert was sent out on Saturday (Feb. 11) and is in effect for the following seven days.

Drug samples have detectd methamphtamine, an unknown fentanyl analogue, benzodiazepines and xylazine.

Risks can include drug toxicity, respiratory depression and loss of consciousness, according to the Interior Health alert bulletin.

Drug checking services are available at a number of places within the city, such as ANKORS, East Kootenay Addictions Services Society, the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, Cranbrook Urgent and Primary Care Centre, Ktunaxa- Social Sector.

Overdose Prevention Services can be accessed by contacting a nurse at 250-417-7056.

Do not use drugs alone, and when using, start with small amounts and space out doses.