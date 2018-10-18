Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tougher laws introduced against bestiality, animal fighting

The Liberal government is proposing to strengthen the laws today

The Liberal government is proposing to strengthen laws against bestiality and animal fighting.

Legislation tabled today would add a definition to existing bestiality provisions to make it clear the offence prohibits any contact for a sexual purpose between a person and an animal.

RELATED: CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

Two years ago the Supreme Court of Canada ruled existing bestiality offences only prohibit sex acts with animals in cases where there is penetration — a loophole the new bill would address.

The bill also would ban a broader range of activities associated with animal fighting, such as promoting, arranging, and profiting off fights, as well as breeding, training or transporting an animal to fight.

RELATED: 1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

In addition, the bill would forbid the keeping of an arena for the purpose of animal fighting, not just cockfighting as the law now stands.

The government says animal fighting has often been linked to organized crime, including illegal gambling and the illicit trafficking of drugs and weapons.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store
Next story
Carr, Morneau off to China next month to deepen commerce

Just Posted

Cranbrook resident missing since Wednesday afternoon

RCMP looking for assistance in finding Jim Roberts

Canada Post union issues strike notice

The union representing Canada Post workers has issued a 72-hour strike notice… Continue reading

Alcohol a suspected factor in highway collision

Alcohol is a suspected factor in a two-vehicle accident south of Cranbrook… Continue reading

882 ballots cast in second advance poll

The City of Cranbrook reports that 882 ballots were cast by voters… Continue reading

Avalanche look for home opener wins

The Avalanche men’s volleyball team had a hard road trip last weekend… Continue reading

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification

Carr, Morneau off to China next month to deepen commerce

Carr says Canada and China aren’t embarking on formal free trade talks

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store

On the first day cannabis was legal a young entrepreneur capitalized on cookie sales

Tougher laws introduced against bestiality, animal fighting

The Liberal government is proposing to strengthen the laws today

Openly gay, female priest of B.C. church defying norms

Andrea Brennan serves Fernie at pivotal time in church’s history

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Around the BCHL: Youth trumps experience for Chilliwack and Salmon Arm

Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read