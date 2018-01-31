Total eclipse of the full blue supermoon

Second full moon of the month passes behind the earth into the shadow of the sun

The clouds cleared away over Cranbrook early Wednesday in time for a signal heavenly event — the total eclipse of the full moon.

Adding extra drama to the occurrence was the fact that this was the second full moon of the month of January (a Blue Moon), as well as the third Supermoon in a row (a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth).

This was the first total eclipse of a full Blue Moon in 150 years.

Gerry Frederick was up early to catch the moon passing directly behind the Earth into the shadow cast by the Sun.

