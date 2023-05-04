A drug alert has been issued for Cranbrook, following the detection of toxic substances sold as down, dope and fentanyl. IH handout.

Toxic drug alert issued in Cranbrook

A toxic drug alert has been issued in Cranbrook, after local samples identified substances that carry a high risk of overdose and fatal overdose

Interior Health is warning red chunks and purple pebbles sold as Down, Dope, and Fentanyl, caontain high concentrations of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, as well as bromazolam, which is a benzodiazepine.

In addition to overdose and fatal overdose, risks include amnesia, sleepiness, and that an overdose may not respond to naloxone.

The alert is in effect until May 11, 2023.

Drug checking locations are available in Cranbrook and can be found online.

