Police secure an area around a covered body in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

A man accused of driving a van into pedestrians along a stretch of a busy Toronto streethas been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is also facing 13 counts of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old appeared in a packed Toronto courtroom this morning clad in a white jumpsuit and only spoke his name during the brief hearing.

Police arrested Minassian less than half an hour after the incident, which took place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say 10 people died and another 15 were injured as a result of the attack.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the investigation into the attack is still underway, there is no evidence to suggest it was related to terrorism.

The Canadian Press

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian from the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill. (Alek Minassian/LinkedIn)

Trudeau calls van attack 'horrific and senseless'
UPDATED: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

'Enough is enough': G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on 'malign' behaviour

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls van attack 'horrific and senseless,' says no apparent terror link

