Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Topless Junos protester splashes pink paint at PM’s office: climate group

On2Ottawa has posted photos, video to Twitter of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway

A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa.

On2Ottawa has posted photos and video to its Twitter account of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway, then posing topless for a photo next to a sign saying, “Demand climate action now!”

A statement from the group says the woman also chained herself to the doorway.

Neither the prime minister’s office nor the Ottawa police immediately provided comment.

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, came to national attention last month when she hopped on the Junos stage while Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance.

She was topless and messages written on her upper body included “land back” and “save the Greenbelt,” referring to Ontario’s decision last year to open a protected area of land for housing.

She faces a charge of mischief stemming from the Junos protest and said at the time she had been working with the group On2Ottawa.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say

READ MORE: ‘Just tell Avril I’m not mad,’ says topless B.C. Junos protester after being charged

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin Trudeauprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. works to ensure its Ozempic supply for diabetes patients not U.S. weight loss
Next story
The federal government promised to plant 2 billion trees by 2030, it’s nowhere close

Just Posted

Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, speaks to an RCMP officer in the Western Financial Place parking lot during a response call in 2020. Trevor Crawley photo
Cranbrook fire department call volumes up 20 per cent in 2023

Cranbrook RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing person. RCMP handout.
Cranbrook RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing person

Cranbrook non-profits, community volunteers recently conducted a survey to get more accurate information about the challenges faced by city’s unhoused and underhoused individuals.
Cranbrook non-profits, community partners conduct homeless survey

A mosquito draws blood (File photo)
Blood suckers b’gone: City of Cranbrook launches annual mosquito control program

Pop-up banner image