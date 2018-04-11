(Humboldt Broncos Twitter)

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $8.5 million dollars for the victims of a fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team is one of the online platform’s top-five most successful campaigns.

RELATED: Donations reach $1M for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Here’s a look at the ranking as of April 11, 2018:

Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund — US$21.51 million

The fund connects people who have experienced sexual harassment or assault in the workplace with public relations and legal teams. The campaign is still accepting donations and says the money will ultimately be administered by the National Women’s Law Center.

Las Vegas Victims’ Fund — US$11.87 million

The fund was set up for the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas where 58 people were killed. The beneficiary — the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund — began distributing donations in early March.

RELATED: Fourth Canadian confirmed dead in Vegas shooting

Support Victims of Pulse Shooting — US$7.85 million

The campaign set up to support the victims of the June 2016 shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people were killed. The money was disbursed in September 2016.

RELATED: Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund — US$6.82 million

The fund was set up to support the victims of a Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 people dead. The campaign is still accepting donations.

Funds for Humboldt Broncos — C$8.59 million (about US$6.8 million)

The online fundraiser for the victims of the April 6 bus crash in Saskatchewan is the largest ever to come out of Canada on the GoFundMe platform. The campaign was launched on April 6 and is still accepting donations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. first responders to get better mental health support
Next story
Conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

Just Posted

Conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

CP Rail, Teamsters union negotiating new labour agreement that expired in December.

City to forward urban deer report to ministry, apply for another wildlife permit

The City of Cranbrook’s urban deer report, released to Council and the… Continue reading

No injuries during ‘landing incident’ in Calgary

Plane that departed from Cranbrook had nose wheel separate from landing gear in Calgary.

Cranbrook RCMP report: April 2-April 9

• Calls for Service: 135 • Impaired Driving: One (alcohol) • Collisions… Continue reading

Council votes against fireworks prohibition

Cranbrook City Council narrowly voted to not prohibit fireworks displays from April 1 though October 31, voting against a City staff recommendation.

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

Credit Union amalgamation process continues

Last fall, it was announced that seven credit unions across the Kootenay,… Continue reading

Elk Hunt rocks again

Legendary Kimberley band reunites this Saturday

B.C. first responders to get better mental health support

Labour Minister Harry Bains to introduce legislation adding PTSD as ‘presumptive condition’

LMS presents a Tale As Old As Time

The Drama students of Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook are bringing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to the stage this spring

CCT offers ‘Sunshine Boys’ to mark the spring

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) brings the joyous revival of “The Sunshine Boys”… Continue reading

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

Most Read