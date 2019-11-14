Tolko announced Thursday that all BC divisions will have two weeks’ downtime over the Christmas season from Dec. 21-Jan. 5, and that the head office in Vernon will be down from Dec. 23-27. (Canadian Press photo) An energetic rally by workers in the north-central British Columbia community of Mackenzie has highlighted the desperate situation facing many forestry-dependent communities across the province. Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., Sunday, April, 1, 2018. Three wood products operations in Mackenzie closed indefinitely or cut back hours this summer, blaming high log costs and adverse market conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

It won’t be a Merry Christmas for several local lumber giants.

Following a thorough examination of all contributing factors including log costs, market conditions, and cumulative policy burden, Tolko announced Thursday, Nov. 14, that its BC Operations will be taking two weeks’ downtime from Dec. 21 – Jan. 6 during the holiday season.

The last day of production will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

In addition, Tolko’s Vernon head office will be closed the week of Dec. 23–27. Staffing levels at all B.C. Operations will be restricted to essential services during this period.

READ MORE: Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

This downtime is a result of low prices and high log costs in B.C.

“This downtime will reduce output by approximately 21 Mmfbm (million board feet) of lumber production and 10 mmsft (million square feet) of panel production,” Tolko vice-president of Solid Wood Troy Connolly said.

Pino Pucci, vice-president, Tolko marketing and sales, continued to assure customers that Tolko’s marketing and sales team “will continue to support our customers and do our best to minimize any impacts. Our customers are understanding of current market conditions and aware of our ongoing commitment to serve them.”

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

