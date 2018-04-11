PHOTO SUBMITTED A TOILET TALE On Thursday evening, Mayor Peter Waterman received a toilet on his doorstep as part of a Summerland Secondary School Dry Grad fundraiser.

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

On Thursday evening, Mayor Peter Waterman received a toilet on his driveway, from the Summerland Secondary School Dry Grad “Toilet Fairy.”

The toilet is part of a fundraising initiative from the dry grad students.

Recipients may purchase “toilet insurance” to have the toilet removed and given to someone else.

This is not the first time things have been left at Waterman’s home. Last year, dead rats were left at his doorstep anonymously, in response to decisions he or his council have made.

RELATED: Summerland mayor receives dead rats

However, Waterman said the toilet, unlike the earlier items, made him smile.

The toilet fundraiser has also been used by dry grad classes in past years.

“I didn’t realize it was such a tradition,” Waterman said.

Dena Knowles, a parent coordinating the Dry Grad efforts this year, said the toilet fundraiser was used by a class two years ago.

This year, it started on April 1 and since that time, toilets have been placed at various homes in the community.

She said the fundraiser was meant as a light-hearted way to support the graduating students.

“It’s all in good fun and good spirits,” Knowles said. “There’s no malice whatsoever.”

She added that some people have called the dry grad committee to ask if a toilet could be placed on their front yard as well.

Others preferred to have the toilet removed and given to someone else.

Waterman purchased $30 worth of “toilet insurance” from the dry grads and had the toilet delivered to Dave Stathers, a teacher at the high school.

Knowles said people can have one of the colourful toilets delivered to a home of a friend for a donation of $20. To contact the Toilet Fairy, call 250-487-9133.

