RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Toddler falls from second-storey window, sparking safety reminder from Burnaby RCMP

Child was taken to hospital for treatment but wasn’t seriously injured

Mounties are urging parents to toddler-proof their windows during this heatwave after a 14-month-old boy fell from the second storey on Sunday (June 20).

Burnaby RCMP said they were called to Arcola Street near Sperling Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after witnesses saw a child fall from a window on the second floor.

Police believe the boy climbed onto furniture before getting to the window, which did not have a screen and was open due to the hot weather, and falling out.

The toddler was taken to hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured in the fall.

“In this case it just took a moment for the child to fall, while a parent had briefly stepped out of the room. As the weather heats up, we are urging all parents and families to do a safety assessment in their own home,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“We want to prevent this from happening to another family this summer. The hot weather we are experiencing right now provides a perfect opportunity to evaluate window safety.”

According to Fraser Health, there are a few ways to make homes and windows more secure with young kids around:

  • Move household items away from windows to discourage children from climbing to peer out.
  • Don’t underestimate a child’s mobility; children begin climbing before they can walk.
  • Toddlers may use anything as a step stool to get higher.
  • Be aware that window screens will not prevent children from falling through – they keep bugs out, not children in.
  • Install window guards on windows above the ground level. These act as a gate in front of the window.
  • Install window and door safety locks so that they cannot open more than 10 centimetres (four inches).
  • Talk to your children about the dangers of opening and playing near windows, particularly on upper floors of the home.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Ktunaxa Nation flag raised at downtown arches entrance
Next story
More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

Just Posted

Piccolo Team Champions – Ground Floor Coworking Space Debra Parker, Cindy Oberle, Viola Heyde (Submitted file)
Go By Bike Champions announced

McKayla Robinson and Chantel Hennessy, two of the 260 members of the Mount Baker Secondary School Graduating Class of 2021, are pictured outside the school ahead of Wednesday’s commencement exercises. (Barry Coulter photo)
It’s Graduation Day in Cranbrook

(Black Press file photo)
Mobile COVID-19 immunization clinic coming to Moyie area

Kurt Swanson’s dog Kona takes a break from the heat on the Summer Solstice near Cranbrook, B.C. (Kurt Swanson photo)
Very warm temperatures forecast across the Kootenays this weekend