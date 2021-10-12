The City of Cranbrook is asking residents who have wood stoves or fireplaces to inspect their chimneys as the cold weather sets in. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The City of Cranbrook is asking residents who have wood stoves or fireplaces to inspect their chimneys as the cold weather sets in. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Time to clean out and inspect chimneys, says City of Cranbrook

Residents are encouraged to clean and inspect chimneys prior to first fire

The City of Cranbrook is asking residents who have wood stoves or fireplaces to inspect their chimneys as the cold weather sets in.

The City says that residents are encouraged to clean and inspect their chimneys prior to their first fire. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services also asks that residents with wood stoves check their chimneys for any creosote build-up or damage.

“It’s important for those with wood stoves to burn dry, seasoned wood and to clean their chimneys regularly,” said Murray Robertson, Fire Prevention Officer with Cranbrook Fire. “Creosote build-up can cause chimney fires, which damages chimneys and allows smoke, carbon monoxide and fire to extend beyond the living spaces of your home.”

The City says to call 9-1-1 if you see a chimney fire.

“After a chimney fire, you must have your chimney inspected by a qualified service person prior to its use,” the City adds.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services at 250-426-2325.

Previous story
Donaldson Drive fires ‘suspicious,’ says Grand Forks Fire/Rescue
Next story
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

Just Posted

The City of Cranbrook is asking residents who have wood stoves or fireplaces to inspect their chimneys as the cold weather sets in. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Time to clean out and inspect chimneys, says City of Cranbrook

Charred timbers and a collapsed roof are all that remain of the garage at 7541 Donaldson Dr, lost after two suspicious fires over the weekend. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Donaldson Drive fires ‘suspicious,’ says Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

ʔaq̓am and Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’I communities are receiving grant funding from the First Nations Well Being Fund. File photo.
Grant funding awarded to local First Nation communities

JCI Kootenay will be hosting ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in an online event on October 14th, where Chief Pierre will present the Ktunaxa Creation Story. (JCI Kootenay File)
JCI Kootenay to host ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in online telling of Ktunaxa Creation Story