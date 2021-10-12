Time to clean out and inspect chimneys, says City of Cranbrook

Residents are encouraged to clean and inspect chimneys prior to first fire

The City of Cranbrook is asking residents who have wood stoves or fireplaces to inspect their chimneys as the cold weather sets in.

The City says that residents are encouraged to clean and inspect their chimneys prior to their first fire. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services also asks that residents with wood stoves check their chimneys for any creosote build-up or damage.

“It’s important for those with wood stoves to burn dry, seasoned wood and to clean their chimneys regularly,” said Murray Robertson, Fire Prevention Officer with Cranbrook Fire. “Creosote build-up can cause chimney fires, which damages chimneys and allows smoke, carbon monoxide and fire to extend beyond the living spaces of your home.”

The City says to call 9-1-1 if you see a chimney fire.

“After a chimney fire, you must have your chimney inspected by a qualified service person prior to its use,” the City adds.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services at 250-426-2325.