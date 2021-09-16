Sign in a school washroom telling people to use hand sanitizer since there’s no soap due to thefts. (Facebook)

TikTok viral video challenge hits 3 B.C. high schools

42 soap dispensers ripped off washroom walls in past 2 days, says Chilliwack school district

A TikTok viral video challenge where youths vandalize, or steal equipment from their schools appears to have hit Chilliwack.

There were 42 soap dispensers ripped off washroom walls in three high schools in the last two days, said assistant superintendent Kirk Savage of the Chilliwack School District.

Three toilet-paper dispensers were also vandalized, he confirmed. They’re scrambling to replace the equipment.

A sign in one washroom reads: “Please use hand sanitizer after using washroom. No soap due to theft.”

Local schools reporting incidents include Chilliwack secondary, Sardis secondary and G.W. Graham.

On a local Facebook page, Chilliwack parents were warned to talk to their teens or check their social accounts after reports of the videos being uploaded by young people capturing their incidents of mischief.

The video content has since been removed by TikTok.

The challenge could initially be searched under the name ‘Devious Lick’ but then TikTok officials took action, with the communication team from TikTok tweeting:

“We expect our community to create responsibly – online and IRL.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
