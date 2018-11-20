Tie Lake dam project substantially completed

Following a tour of the new dam, RDEK Electoral Area B Director Stan Doehle (right) congratulates project lead Brian De Paoli, RDEK Engineering Technician (left) on the substantial completion of the project. RDEK photo

A dam replacement at Tie Lake is largely completed, with further work around disturbed areas to be completed in the spring, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The $450,000 project began earlier in the autumn season, which entailed raising the height of the dam to allow for more freeboard, installation of seepage control and a new spillway.

“The larger size of the dam has reduced the risk of the dam being overtopped by high water as has nearly happened a couple of times in the past few years,” explains Engineering Technician Brian De Paoli.

As part of the project, the weir, known as a Cippoletti weir due to the v-shaped notch in its design, has been fenced. Although the dam height has been increased, the average lake level is not expected to change.

“The dam height will help prevent issues during high water and flooding; however, at this time the structure is not intended to raise the level of the lake beyond the previous seasonal norms,” said De Paoli.

“It is great to see this project completed. We now have a dam structure that meets the safety objectives of the Dam Safety Officer, and that will meet the needs of the community for years to come,” said Stan Doehle, the Electoral B Area Director. “We are also very grateful to the Community Works Fund for funding 86 per cent of the project.”

The area around the project has been re-seeded, however, staff will continue further vegetation work in the spring.

“We would like to thank the residents and property owners of Tie Lake for their patience as we worked through the process of rebuilding the dam. We also would like to thank our consulting engineer Associated Engineering and our contractor Ironclad Construction for their efforts throughout the project,” said De Paoli.