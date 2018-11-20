Following a tour of the new dam, RDEK Electoral Area B Director Stan Doehle (right) congratulates project lead Brian De Paoli, RDEK Engineering Technician (left) on the substantial completion of the project. RDEK photo

Tie Lake dam project substantially completed

$450,000 project raises height of the dam; lake levels won’t be affected, says RDEK.

A dam replacement at Tie Lake is largely completed, with further work around disturbed areas to be completed in the spring, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The $450,000 project began earlier in the autumn season, which entailed raising the height of the dam to allow for more freeboard, installation of seepage control and a new spillway.

“The larger size of the dam has reduced the risk of the dam being overtopped by high water as has nearly happened a couple of times in the past few years,” explains Engineering Technician Brian De Paoli.

As part of the project, the weir, known as a Cippoletti weir due to the v-shaped notch in its design, has been fenced. Although the dam height has been increased, the average lake level is not expected to change.

“The dam height will help prevent issues during high water and flooding; however, at this time the structure is not intended to raise the level of the lake beyond the previous seasonal norms,” said De Paoli.

“It is great to see this project completed. We now have a dam structure that meets the safety objectives of the Dam Safety Officer, and that will meet the needs of the community for years to come,” said Stan Doehle, the Electoral B Area Director. “We are also very grateful to the Community Works Fund for funding 86 per cent of the project.”

The area around the project has been re-seeded, however, staff will continue further vegetation work in the spring.

“We would like to thank the residents and property owners of Tie Lake for their patience as we worked through the process of rebuilding the dam. We also would like to thank our consulting engineer Associated Engineering and our contractor Ironclad Construction for their efforts throughout the project,” said De Paoli.

Previous story
ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots
Next story
Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

Just Posted

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

The deadline for organizations to apply is Dec. 17

Tie Lake dam project substantially completed

$450,000 project raises height of the dam; lake levels won’t be affected, says RDEK.

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Arrest on outstanding warrants leads to more

A 41-year-old man was recently arrested in Kimberley on an outstanding warrant… Continue reading

VIDEO: Two officers of B.C. Legislature escorted out amid investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, bloody B.C. murder trial hears

Colin John pleads not guilty as trial opens in 2016 Chemainus murder case

Late 2019 too long to wait for ridesharing: B.C. Conservatives

“While the rest of the world is embracing this transportation revolution, B.C. is only now staggering slowly toward legislation on a business model that’s been mainstreamed for over a decade in other jurisdictions.”

ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened during the holiday season last year

No deal in sight: Canada Post warns of delivery delays into January

Union holds fifth week of rotating strikes as both sides remain apart on contract negotiations

COLUMN: Higher interest rates will slow B.C. economy after ‘unusually robust’ show

Jock Finlayson is executive vice president and chief policy officer of the Business Council of BC

Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Merritt’s Rockin’ River concerts next summer

Four-day music festival at Coldwater River from Aug. 1 to 4

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

Most Read