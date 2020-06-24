Thunderstorm watch issued for the East Kootenay

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region. Trevor Crawley photo.

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region on Wednesday morning, after an overnight storm lit up the skies around Cranbrook on Tuesday evening.

Condiitons are favourable for the development of a severe thunderstorm that may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rains, according to Environment Canada.

The weather service is forecasting a high of 24 degrees C in Cranbrook, with a high chance of thundershowers in the afternoon and evening.

The thunderstorm watch alert stretches from the Okanagan into southern Alberta.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.