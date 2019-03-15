Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

A three-year-old girl was killed in farm accident in Delta earlier this week.

Details are few, but the BC Coroners Service is investigating the child’s death, which happened on March 13.

READ MORE: Two-year-old Mission girl dies after she was found unresponsive in pool

READ MORE: Death of young girl who fell from Burnaby high-rise a ‘tragic accident’

“I don’t have any other details to share at this time, but know that our investigation will look to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death,” spokesperson Andy Watson told Black Press Media.

Delta police declined to comment, saying the matter fell to the coroner.

A spokesperson for WorkSafeBC said she did not have any information to share, but staff are looking into it.

