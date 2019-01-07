One killed in three-vehicle crash near Fernie

One person was fatally injured in a crash near Fernie, Sunday morning. File photo

One person was fatally injured in a crash near Fernie Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. on January 6, Fernie RCMP received a report of a three-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 3, approximately one kilometre east of Fernie. The crash closed the highway in both directions for several hours.

Upon arrival RCMP determined that a westbound vehicle driven by a lone male occupant crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound commercial van and a second vehicle that was following the van. The driver of the westbound vehicle who was not seat-belted, died in the collision.

The two occupants of the van sustained non-life threatening injuries and the lone driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

East Kootenay Traffic Services (Cranbrook), the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service continue to investigate this crash.

At the time of the collision it was snowing heavily and there was snow accumulation on the highway. Road/weather and driver experience are being considered as possible contributing factors to this collision.

East Kootenay Traffic Services requests that anyone with information about this collision contact them at 250-420-4244.



