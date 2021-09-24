Three Vancouver police officers charged with assault in 2017 arrest

Three Vancouver police officers have been charged after an arrest where a male suffered serious injuries.

The BC Prosecution Service says the case was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office, which passed on its report for consideration of charges to Crown counsel in February 2019.

The officers allegedly tried to stop a man for riding a bike with no helmet, lights or suitable reflectors near a SkyTrain station in May 2017, when he was injured.

Const. Brandon Blue is charged with assault causing bodily harm, while constables Beau Spencer and Gregory Jackson are accused of assault.

The prosecution service says the charge assessment process was significantly delayed due to the complexity of the issues, volume of disclosure and its requests for more disclosure.

Sgt. Steve Addison, a spokesman for the police department, says the three officers are still working with the department but added that he could not offer further comment.

The prosecution service says the officers are due to appear in court on Oct. 25.

—The Canadian Press

