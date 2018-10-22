The first of three earthquakes off the B.C. coast was recorded at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2018. (USGS)

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

Three relatively strong earthquakes, followed by two smaller ones were recorded Sunday night in the Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.6 magnitude quake about 260 kilometres west of Tofino, followed by a 6.8 tremor and then a third measuring 6.5. There have been no reports of damage or injurty and a tsunami is not expected.

Survey geophysicist Zachary Reeves said all three quakes occurred in the same general area over the course of about an hour, and at a shallow depth of approximately 10 kilometres. The two other earthquakes that followed were magnitude 4.9 and 4.0.

Reeves, based in Golden, Colorado, described the quakes as “pretty big.”

Emergency Info BC tweeted that the quakes were felt in parts of the province but there were no reports of damage or injury and no tsunami warning was issued.

British Columbia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an active seismic zone where thousands of mostly small earthquakes are recorded annually by sensors in the province.

Most of the quakes happen near the Cascadia subduction zone, an area where the Juan de Fuca and North American tectonic plates converge, stretching from Vancouver Island to northern California.

An earthquake early-warning system recently tested off the B.C. coast could give residents anywhere from 20 seconds to two minutes to prepare before a quake.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors developed by Ocean Networks Canada is installed along the Cascadia subduction zone and when fully operating next March will be able to estimate location and magnitude of a megathrust earthquake.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment
Next story
Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Just Posted

Incumbent advantage holds in Municipal Election

Incumbents re-elected for Cranbrook and Kimberley Councils, plus some newcomers

15 new mayors to take office across the Kootenays

Here’s a look at the highlights from across the Kootenay region in B.C.

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote

Voter turnout trending lower

Initial numbers appear to be significantly down from last election cycle in 2014

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

B.C. oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment

Dr. Juanita Crook, a Kelowna oncologist, has seen 100 per cent success using brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in some patients.

Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters

B.C. Youtuber to seal himself ‘in a jar’ to demonstrate impacts of climate change

Kurtis Baute wants to see how long he can last in a 1,000 cubic foot, air-tight greenhouse

A Doctrine and a Royal Proclamation: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I expanded what I had written previously… Continue reading

‘Who the hell is Ferdy Belland?’

Local bass player joins nationally renowned rock star’s band

The post-truthiness world

Remember back in the innocent days of pre-2016 when Steven Colbert coined… Continue reading

One of Taiwan’s fastest trains derails, killing at least 18

The train was carrying more than 360 people

Most Read