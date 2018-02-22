Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

  • Feb. 22, 2018 11:40 a.m.
  • News

The B.C. Supreme Court got three new judges on Thursday as federal Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould filled two vacancies in Vancouver and one in New Westminster.

The appointments replaced three judges who retired in mid-2017 and should help the province’s longtime judge shortage, which has led to court delays in the past.

Saskatchewan-born Barbara J. Norell will join the New West bench, while Sharon Matthews and University of Victoria grad Wendy A. Baker will sit in Vancouver.

Norell has practised as a civil litigator, first in insurance defence and later on in health and privacy in both the litigation and administrative law. She received the Lexpert Zenith award celebrating women in law in 2017.

Baker has experience in corporate and commercial disputes, agricultural law and Aboriginal law.

Matthews was elected a Law Society bencher in 2014 and has practiced in aviation cases, product liability cases, class actions, and public law and constitutional law.

Last year, 100 justices were appointed or promoted in Canada.

