Three Kootenay students awarded legacy scholarship

Neil Muth Scholarship honours legacy of former Columbia Basin Trust leader

Pictured — Elizabeth Sutton from Cranbrook.

Three students from around the Kootenay region have received a scholarship awarded by the Columbia Basin Trust.

The Neil Muth Scholarship, which honours the legacy of Neil Muth, a former president and CEO of the organization who passed away in 2016, has been awarded to Tara Woods from Invermere, Makayli Wilkinson from Crawford Bay and Elizabeth Sutton from Cranbrook.

Each student will receive $3,000 that will go towards pursuing their post-secondary educational goals.

“We were amazed by the strength and courage of each and every applicant who shared their very personal and powerful story of perseverance through adversity,” said Cathy Muth, Neil’s wife. “Tara, Elizabeth and Makayli demonstrate a continued positivity and a strength of believing in themselves and their dreams, no matter what they’ve had to face in life. They are truly inspiring, and we are so glad that we can support their efforts as they work towards realizing their educational and career goals.”

Sutton, who graduated from Mount Baker Secondary School this year in Cranbrook is hoping to pursue a career helping children. She has been accepted into the College of the Rockies’ Pre-Education Certificate Program for her first year of undergraduate studies with the goal of completing a Bachelor of Education and eventually a Masters in counselling psychology.

“I am very grateful to be a recipient of the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship this year,” Sutton said. “Without this scholarship, it is questionable whether I would have been able to afford to begin my post-secondary education,” says Elizabeth. “Now I can start working towards a career where I can be part of a supportive network for children. That is what helped me as a child and now I can help give back.”

Woods is currently completing the last two years of a Social Work undergraduate degree through distance learning at the University of Victoria. The scholarship will help her continue her goal of finishing the program and advancing to a Master’s in counselling.

“My hope for my future is to continue to work with vulnerable and marginalized youth and give back to Indigenous and LGBTQ2iA+ residents in my community,” Woods said. “This scholarship will allow me to finish my degree within two years. I have been working towards this degree over the last several years and now I will have the opportunity to complete it sooner than expected. I am incredibly honoured and grateful that this scholarship is supporting me to continue to work towards my goals and to help others.”

Wilkinson will be heading to Olds College in Alberta this fall to enrol in the two-year Equine Science Ptrogram, which will combine her passions of equine riding and assisting children and youth who face physical and emotional challenges. Her intrest in the program was sparked by her volunteerism with Creston’s Theraputic Riding Centre as a student at Crawford Bay Secondary.

She hopes to become a theraputic riding instructor.

“I’ve spent so much time doubting myself, but I have persevered and made it through. I am so happy to receive this scholarship,” she said. “It will allow me to pursue my life’s goal.”

The scholarship is awarded by the Muth family, administered by Columbia Basin Trust and made possible by the generous donations of family, friends, local governments and organizations.

Previous story
B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences
Next story
Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP continue to investigate 50 year old missing person case

Phillip Porter, age 16, disappeared on June 26, 1969

Three Kootenay students awarded legacy scholarship

Neil Muth Scholarship honours legacy of former Columbia Basin Trust leader

Cranbrook Outlaws sweep weekend games

The Outlaws finished their regular season with a 6-5-1 record against the Timberwolves

Council pledges to cover cost of BMX track reconstruction

Indoor facility construction set for the fall; city to cover any costs from BMX track modifications

Council approves 20-unit BC Housing apartment building

New apartment will replace two existing four plexes in the Laurie Middle School neighbourhood

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Fundraiser for Sparwood cancer patient raises over $80k

“Friday was something I won’t ever forget,” said Sparwood’s Barry Marchi.

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

Most Read