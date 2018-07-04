UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

The trio fell into a pool at the provincial park Tuesday afternoon

Squamish RMCP say they have found the bodies of three hikers who fell into a pool in Shannon Falls Provincial Park Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re changing the operation into a recovery mission,” said Cpl. Sascha Banks.

“We have located the area that they’re in and we’re just trying to find a safe way to get them out.”

Search crews had been searching through the night for the trio of hikers. Police say they were swimming with a group of friends at the top of Squamish Falls when the slipped and fell into a pool 30 metres below.

Banks said that police are not releasing the names of the hikers because they haven’t been able to contact their next-of-kin.

“When that time comes, that will be a decision for the B.C. Coroners Service,” Banks said.

The area remains closed to the public.

Related: Wrong turn leaves B.C. man stranded in provincial park for almost two days

Related: Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians cautioned to look out for toxic giant hogweed

Just Posted

Canadians cautioned to look out for toxic giant hogweed

The plant has been discovered in the Atlantic Provinces, Quebec, Ontario and B.C.

Letters to the Editor: July 4

New Greenhouse For Students I wish to acknowledge the groups and individuals… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP’s week on the beat

Cranbrook’s RCMP detachment received 178 calls for service throughout the week of… Continue reading

RCMP launches safe spaces program for LGTBQ community

Participating businesses can display a decal that promises a welcoming safe haven.

Cranbrook receives 400K windfall from province

Funding comes from traffic fines and programs geared towards smaller communities.

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

The Graduates of 2018: Part I

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part II

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part III

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Dog owners were known to SPCA and had been convicted on animal cruelty charges in 2015

Surrey mayor asks feds for $10M to combat gang problems

Ask comes after a task force aimed at preventing gang violence issued a report

Police resume dig where alleged Toronto serial killer worked as landscaper

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Warm in blankets, Thai boys smile, joke with rescuer in cave

A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

The trio fell into a pool at the provincial park Tuesday afternoon

Most Read