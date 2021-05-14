Three arrested after break in at local landfill

Three suspects were arrested after RCMP were alerted to a break in at a local landfill earlier this week.

Cranbrook RCMP were called to Eager Hill Road to a report of a break in on May 12 at 8:30 p.m.

The caller told police they witnessed the suspects breaking into a compound and taking several items, before RCMP arrived and arrested three individuals.

Police seized numerous items such as copper wire and tools.

“The members were able to seize a large quantity of items during the arrest of these individuals,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “The investigation is ongoing and several charges will be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service”.

The suspects, a 45-year old woman and a 45-year old man from Cranbrook, along with a 42-year old Alberta resident, were released from custody to appear in court at a later date.