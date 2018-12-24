The White Rock pier was smashed by boats and heavy winds during Thursday’s storm, trapping one person. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Crews from as far away as Atlantic Canada have been brought in to help restore electricity to about 23,000 British Columbia customers who are still without power after Thursday’s wind storm.

Winds as high as 100 km/h ripped over southern B.C., toppling trees and snapping power lines, knocking out power to more than 600,000 customers.

VIDEO: White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

A statement from B.C. Hydro says contract crews from the east coast and Alberta are lending a hand where power remains out, including Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

READ MORE: Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

The statement says restoring power in those areas remains a challenge because of the extent of damage.

There are hundreds of outages and crews have to attend each individually to make repairs, including restringing hundreds of spans of lines, and replacing power poles and transformers.

Hydro spokeswoman Mora Scott says some customers on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands may be without power through to Boxing Day because of the length of time it will take to repair the damage.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest
Next story
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

Just Posted

Top Cranbrook RCMP boss off to Kelowna

S/Sgt. Lee wrapped up last day on Dec. 20 in Cranbrook, will assume new duties in January.

Kootenay ICE acquire rights to Carter Loney

The ICE acquired the rights from the Victoria Royals in return for draft picks.

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Whether you’re a Christmas angel or a Grinch, this test will challenge your knowledge of the holiday

Bosom buddies: milk sharing group connects Kootenays

Moms use social media to trade breastmilk; Facebook group helping women unable to breastfeed

Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Where’s Santa? Track the jolly old fellow’s trip across the world this Christmas

NORAD Santa Tracker fires up for 2018

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at YVR in early December

Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018

From skating to festive movies, here’s what you can do after you’re done unwrapping gifts

Pot industry employs more than 10,000 people across Canada

Employment in pot related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

A stalemate over the wall led parts of the government to shut down Saturday, Dec. 22

Spread of invasive species in Canada costs billions, changes environment

Experts say the plight of the spotted frog is one of many examples of how invasive species can overtake an area

Most Read