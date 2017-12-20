Thieves steal from B.C. firefighters in action

Keremeos firefighters came back from a dangerous call to find vehicles ransacked, items stolen

As Keremeos firefighters were executing a dangerous mountainside rescue, thieves ransacked vehicles back at the fire hall Monday night.

In a hurry to get suited up and on the truck headed out to Nickel Plate Road where a truck had plummeted about 200 feet with two people inside, several firefighters left their vehicles unlocked.

While firefighters braved the cold and treacherous conditions, someone went through the heros’ vehicles.

RELATED: Man rescued from truck after 200-foot drop

A child’s backpack and a duffle bag were taken from one vehicle, luckily the thief didn’t see new Christmas presents in the back of another.

“It’s really discouraging. We’re helping people in need and somebody takes advantage,” Keremeos Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha said.

Anyone that knows about these thefts is encouraged to contact the RCMP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.
Next story
Two dead after shooting in Needles, B.C.

Just Posted

Santa to tour through city on Christmas Eve

A long standing Christmas Eve tradition in Cranbrook is a go this… Continue reading

Outfitter, MLA react to grizzly hunt ban

Decision to stop the hunt based on emotion, not science, say critics.

Cranbrook resident who lost dog last year upset with recent dog deaths

Paul Rodgers Last year, something unthinkable happened to Haley Walker-Opperman, Dave Opperman… Continue reading

Local lawyer recognized for pro bono work

Local lawyer Richard Strahl has been honoured by the Law Society of… Continue reading

Wildfire refugees: Shelter dogs airlifted from California to Cranbrook

California wildfires are placing immense pressure on animals shelters. Cranbrook steps in to help

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of some of the top stories in Cranbrook this week

Ice sign F Kodak

Young ‘01 prospect leads midget prep players in points race.

Prosperous weekend for Mount Baker basketball

December 15 to 17 was a great weekend for Cranbrook high school… Continue reading

67,000 homeowners get early-warning assessment notice

These notices have been sent out to homes with an above-average increase in their 2018 assessment

Breaking: Three found dead in Kelowna home

The home is surrounded in police tape and cruisers are parked out front

Six injured in B.C. every hour in Christmastime crashes

On average 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes.

Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.

The kits are now available at London Drugs, Save-on-Foods pharmacies, as well as training

Ex-RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields found not guilty of sexual assault

A former civilian employee had accused the former Mountie of sexually assaulting her in a bathroom

Thieves steal from B.C. firefighters in action

Keremeos firefighters came back from a dangerous call to find vehicles ransacked, items stolen

Most Read